The Government of Telangana through the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC Foundation) is organizing the second edition of the state-led Assistive Technology Exhibition 2021 on January 4th, 2022, at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology from 2.00 PM onwards. Marking the International World Braille Day, the exhibition is organised in collaboration with the Welfare of Disabled & Senior Citizens Department (WDSC), Government of Telangana.

The exhibition will be graced by Shri. K.T Rama Rao, Minister of ITE&C, and MA&UD, Shri. Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Disabled Welfare, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, Shri. Divya Devarajan, Spl. Secretary to WCD & WDSC and Shri. Shailaja Sajja, State Commissioner to Welfare of Disabled & Senior Citizens.

The exhibition will have a total of 25 stalls that includes— student teams from various colleges across the Telugu States who were chosen from the competition organised on December 3rd, 2021 i.e., International Day for People with Disabilities, Startups scouted from across India, National Institutes, and NGOs in the space of Disability Welfare, and Grassroots Innovators.

The showcase will also bring together key sector-specific players across the State, such as Researchers, Innovators & Startups, Social Enterprises, NGOs, Expert users, and Government organisations to celebrate and recognise affordable solutions for PwDs. The stakeholders of the exhibition are— Unmukt-The Senior Hub, Youth4Jobs, AssisTech Foundation, LVPEI Center for Innovation, Artilab Foundation, BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering.

Outreach partners include Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology, J-Hub of JNTU-H, Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge, TBI@Osmania University, TBI@BITS Pilani Hyderabad, T-Tribe@T-Hub, and Stumagz.