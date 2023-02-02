KTR Announces Huzurabad BRS MLA Candidate

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has started the groundwork for the upcoming assembly elections. He announced the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy has the BRS candidate for Huzurabad constituency on Wednesday.

KTR who was in Huzurabad yesterday trained guns on BJP Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajendar, who had earlier thrown a challenge that he would contest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming Assembly Elections and win.

KTR fired Etela Rajendar in his imitable style and suddenly announced the name of the BRS candidate who would be contesting from the Huzurabad constituency on the stage against Etela.

The ruling BRS party which lost to the BJP in the Huzurabad by elections has taken up the cudgels for this seat very seriously and is seeking to regain lost ground in Huzurabad.

KTR advised Kaushik Reddy to stay in the public sphere for the upcoming eight months in the constituency and ensure the party’s win.