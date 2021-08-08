KPHB Police Arrests Bank Manager For Harassing Woman For Extra Dowry

A bank manager was arrested by the Kukatpally police for harassing a girl for extra dowry after the engagement ceremony. As per the police, Manoj Kumar, a bank manager in Udipi district of Karnataka, got engaged to a city-based ENT doctor.

However, after the engagement ceremony, Manoj and his family demanded the bride for more dowry. Even though the girl’s family tried to convince them, they did not agree with them. He started harassing the girl for extra dowry. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim complained to the police.

Manoj, who hails from Kurnool district came to know about the 29-year-old woman living in KPHB colony, Hyderabad, through a Telugu Matrimony platform. Both their families met and fixed the marriage dates.

It is reported that the woman’s family gave Rs 50,000 to Manoj to purchase clothes on the occasion of their engagement ceremony. His family had given a saree and a gold chain to the woman. Besides this, the victim’s family agreed to give Manoj five acres of land, Rs. 25 lakhs worth of plot, 40 tolas of gold, and Rs. 3 lakh cash towards marriage expenses.

Later, when the complainant’s family were preparing for the wedding, Manoj’s family called them and told them to break off the wedding. Even they tried to convince them, Manoj and his parents but they did not change their mind.

The police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and arrested Manoj and sent him to judicial remand on Saturday.