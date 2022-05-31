Kondapur Sexual Assault: Gayatri’s Husband Shares Shocking Revelations

Hyderabad: Police are investigating the heinous crime of gangrape that took place in Kondapur at the residence of Gayatri, who had hired five men to brutally rape a woman whom she suspected to be having an affair with her husband.

Meanwhile, main accused Gayatri’s husband Srikanth spoke to Sakshi TV in an exclusive interview. He feigned ignorance about the allegations levelled against Gayatri that she had conspired to sexually assault another woman.

Responding to the allegations of Gayatri’s mother Krishnaveni that her daughter in connivance with her husband Srikanth had usurped her property and evicted her from the house, Srikanth said soon after the demise of Gayatri’s father, her family started threatening her. He said Gayatri’s brother attempted to construct a house on her plot and when Gayatri confronted, the family tried to silence her. Srikanth said that Krishnaveni’s allegations against him are fabricated.

Srikanth said he met Gayatri while he was working in a software company. They both got married in 2013, he said while adding that his father-in-law has left a number of properties behind him and Gayatri’s family wanted to take away her property share too.

It may be recalled here that Gayatri’s mother Krishnaveni and sister Soujanya have quarelled over real estate properties in the past too. After receiving a complaint from Srikanth, Gachibowli police have filed a case against Krishnaveni and Soujanya.

