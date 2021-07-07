KL University Entrance Exam Results, Counselling Schedule, Courses

Hyderabad: From July 11 to 29, the KL Deemed to be University will conduct counselling for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at both its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses.

KL University, which released the results of the KL Engineering Entrance Test 2021 (KLEEE-2021) on Monday, has made exam results, counselling schedules, and university courses available at the website link.

According to a press release, over 40,000 candidates from throughout the nation attended the admission exam for engineering and other business, arts, and scientific disciplines provided by the institution.

The university has set up Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2021.