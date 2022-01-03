Kin of Telugu Man Who Ended Life in Saudi Seek KTR's Help to Get His Body

Days after he took his own life, a Telangana man's family in the district is waiting for his body to return from Saudi Arabia.

The late Pilli Narsimulu committed suicide in Saudi Arabia on December 29, 2021. Pilli Narsimulu's family is requesting assistance from MAUD Minister KTR in bringing his body back without a postmortem examination.

When the next of kin attempted to contact KTR, he responded on Twitter, assuring them that he and his staff would work with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to aid with the case.