Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Will Cost As Much as A Top Tollywood Hero's Remuneration

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated like a state festival in Hyderabad. The 13-day festivities in pandals across the city is a sight to behold.

The centre of attraction for the denizens is definitely the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, which has the biggest idol in the state of Telangana. Every year, devotees in huge numbers visit the idol during Ganesh Chaturthi to offer prayers.

This year, the 50ft Ganesh Idol is being made at a cost of Rs 1 crore, we hear. The huge Ganesh Idol will be placed at the pandal for few days on at Khairatabad. To make it eco-friendly, the idol will be made with clay. Every year, the idol is made of Plaster of Paris (POP).

While talking to a news agency, a devotee stated, "Every year, POP Ganesh idol is made, but this year, clay Ganesh idol is being prepared and it is good that we are encouraging eco-friendly Ganesh idols. It has been some time since the Ganesh idol was installed here in Khairatabad. Artists have come from Chennai to work on the clay idol. Around 50 to 100 people from different states are working right now."

"In 68 years of Khairatabad Ganesha's journey, this is the first time that we have spent INR One crore on the idol. The cost of the idol has never exceeded 60 lakhs due to the use of plaster of Paris, but this year, the cost has escalated as we used special clay," Raj Kumar, organiser of the committee, said.

"We used 30 tonnes of steel, which is again a record in the last 68 years," he added.

Odisha-based expert in building the clay idols, Ch Joga Rao, will be making the jumbo Ganesh, with his 10 workmen team. "I have 40 years of experience in building clay idols and I am lucky to take part in the Khairatabad Ganesh idol," said Ch Joga Rao.

Also Read: Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad on Monday For KCR's Event at LB Stadium