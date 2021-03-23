KCR Remembers Freedom Fighters On Shahid Diwas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to martyrs of the freedom movement, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shahid Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) on Tuesday.

The Telangana CM said that the struggle for freedom was carried out in many forms and finally the country achieved independence due to great sacrifices made by numerous freedom fighters.

A freedom fighter is a relative term - this means a person decides by his or her point of view if he calls some persons or groups freedom fighters or not. There are also freedom fighters who do not use violence at all. For example, Mahatma Gandhi.

Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice suffered by the country. They were the pillars of the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country.

KCR said that on the occasion of 75 years of independence, the nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amruth Utsav with a lot of respect and pride. He said several programmes were being conducted across the State to recall sacrifices made by the martyrs.