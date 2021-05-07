KCR Prescribed Medicines For COVID Patients: Check List

Telangana: In the wake of the rising number of corona cases, the Telangana government has made a critical decision. Instead of delaying care in the name of corona tests, people can seek treatment as soon as symptoms arise where they are not required to visit a hospital. These medications are available at the nearest drug store or the Basti Dawakhanas (dispensary). Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, urged people to take the medicines from the government hospital and use them when in need. It is sufficient to take these medications if the corona patient has mild to moderate symptoms, he said.

The Telangana government has recommended residents that take these medicines if they are experiencing corona symptoms. Several people are waiting for the test results to come, which invariably takes a day or two to come. In the meantime, after the virus takes over and the patients are in a critical state, they rush to the already burdened hospitals. The majority of deaths occur because of this delay. As a result, it is important to take these medications as soon as symptoms arise.

Medicines to be taken when in self-isolation are mentioned below. If you have corona symptoms, you must take these precautions.

If the severity of the infection is not reduced or if you're having any trouble breathing, immediately dial 108 and proceed to the nearest hospital.