KCR Praises Doctors' Altruism, Calls Them God in Physical Form

Hyderabad: Telangana's health sector has been strengthened, according to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, with 20,000 additional jobs sanctioned.

He said the state has sanctioned additional medical institutions and nursing colleges to boost the health sector in his speech on National Doctors' Day.

"Within a short span of time after the formation of the state, 20,000 new posts were sanctioned for the medical and health departments. This shows the government's commitment. In the future too, the medical and health sector would be strengthened and funds would never be a constraint. The state is committed to the welfare of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff," he said.

Diagnostic centres have been established in every district headquarters, said KCR.

"Work on new super-specialty hospitals has begun. Hospital infrastructure has been upgraded. A common man can now access healthcare, thanks to Basti Dawakhans. Salaries of the medical staff have been increased," he said.

The Telangana State government, according to the Chief Minister, has launched a number of initiatives to make Telangana healthy. He encouraged doctors to participate in the health yagna. He urged them to work for the greater good.

"If God gives birth, doctors give rebirth. Since doctors save lives, they are Gods in physical form. The service of doctors during the pandemic was highly appreciable. Doctors often put their lives at risk while saving others," he said.