KCR Meeting With Telangana Congress: Bhatti Vikramarka Reveals Details

Hyderabad: MLAs led by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested an audience with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao to investigate the recent Mariamma lock-up death case.

According to Bhatti, Chief Minister KCR promised to offer one of Mariamma's relatives a government position. KCR also stated that the govt would help Mariamma's family financially.

On Friday, the gates of Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's official residence/camp office, were opened for the first time to Opposition leaders.

MLAs from the Congress Legislature Party, led by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, asked the Chief Minister for an appointment to discuss the investigation of the recent lock-up death of a Dalit lady, Mariamma. Not just Congress leaders, but also other political leaders, were taken aback when the CMO confirmed the appointment.

D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga' Reddy, all the members of the Congress, were present.

Following Etela Rajendar's departure from the ministry, a notable change was witnessed in the Chief Minister's modus operandi. In contrast to his reputation of being restricted to Pragathi Bhavan or his farmhouse for the majority of the last seven years, the Chief Minister has recently been busy travelling to different areas and meeting people.

Opposition parties have complained that they have not been able to meet with the Chief Minister at least once in the last seven years. Except for the AIMIM's Owaisi brothers, who could meet the Chief Minister in Pragathi Bhavan on a regular basis.

However, the Chief Minister announced on Sunday that an all-party meeting will be held on June 27 to examine the modalities for implementing the new Chief Minister Dalit Empowerment Scheme. The meeting at Pragathi Bhavan has been arranged for floor leaders from all parties in the Assembly as well as Dalit leaders. This is KCR's first all-party gathering since 2014, and the first time Pragathi Bhavan has hosted one.

Earlier, after receiving representation from Congress MLAs, the Chief Minister directed DGP M. Mahendar Reddy to investigate Mariamma's death in custody and take strict action against the officers involved. The Chief Minister has indicated that, if necessary, they should be removed from service.

He stated the purported incarceration death of Mariamma from Chintakaniki in Khammam district's Madhira Assembly constituency was very distressing to him, adding that the government would never condone such activities.

The Chief Minister stated that the government would help Mariamma's sons and children. He requested that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar guarantee that Mariamma's son Uday Kiran get a government job, a home, and Rs 15 lakh in ex gratia. Mariamma's two daughters will each receive Rs 10 lakh. The Chief Minister requested that the DGP travel to Chintakaniki to learn more about the lock-up death and speak to the victim's relatives.

The Chief Minister voiced his displeasure with the police's 'cruel behaviour'. On June 28, he proposed that local minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageshwara Rao, and the district collector accompany Mallu Bhatti to meet and console the victim's family members.

According to Bhatti, the Chief Minister has told them that he will process all of Mariamma's family's requests within three days.

Following his meeting with the Chief Minister, Bhatti told the media that the Chief Minister had demanded harsh punishment for irresponsible police officers. Even Mariamma's son, Uday Kiran, and his friend, Shankar, were severely assaulted by the cops. "Attacks on Dalits have increased in Telangana and there is no security for the poor and Dalits," he said.

DGP Mahendar Reddy, he said, had agreed to visit Mariamma's village of Komatlagudem on Saturday to investigate the incident.