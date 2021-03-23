KCR To Hold Emergency Meeting On Rising COVID Cases In Telangana: Jaggareddy

Hyderabad: MLA Jaggareddy held a media conference on Tuesday in Hyderabad over the rising number of corona cases in the state of Telangana. He mentioned during the press meet that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to be holding an emergency meeting with ministers and officials today (23rd March 2021) on the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in TS.

He also mentioned the discussion held regarding the closing of malls for a few days as well. He further said that it was also a good idea to go easy on public festivals in the coming days.

He said prevention was better and urged people to switch to control mode to prevent Coronavirus cases from increasing. "I would rather let the media know that it would be better to take appropriate measures for control of Coronavirus before imposing another lockdown after the corona outbreak," he opined.

Speaking about the upcoming Holi celebrations, he said, "Everyone should stay away from mass gatherings for Holi celebrations." He further explained that it would be good to take the decision now as it was done last year for the Sri Ramanavami festival as well.

He opined that the government should then decide on the extent to which control is needed for other upcoming festivals as well.

He further shared that, "Our health and our lives are important and if these two are good, we can always celebrate many festivals in the future. This is something that everybody needs to think about. It is good for the people and good for the government if the government also takes appropriate precautions."