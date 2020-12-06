KCR To Decide On Second Phase Of Rythu Bandhu On Monday

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will conduct a high-level review meeting on Monday to discuss the second phase of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

During this meeting, KCR will take the decision on the release of funds for the second phase of Rythu Bandhu. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretaries for the Agriculture and Finance Department will be present in the meeting.

The Rythu Bandhu program intends to relieve farmers from debt and for this, the Telangana government is providing financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per acre, twice in a year.

During the lockdown in the month of June –July, the Government released the first phase of Rythu Bandhu funds. Now, for the second phase of Rythu Bandhu, the Government will take a decision after reviewing the fund situation during the meeting.

However, KCR stated earlier that Rythu Bandhu would be given to those who cultivate farms according to government norms.