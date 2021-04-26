KCR Clears Appointment of 144 Doctors, 527 Nurses, 84 Lab Technicians To Meet Medical Staff Crunch

Hyderabad: In the light of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a crucial decision on Sunday (April 25th) to appoint adequate staff across 114 hospitals on a war footing.

The objective is to provide people with high-quality, appropriate medical care. This was decreed by the Chief Minister. KCR approved 755 positions, including 144 physicians, 527 nurses, and 84 laboratory technicians. The State exchequer will be burdened with Rs 9.02 crore as a result of this exercise.

Due to the current emergency situation, the Chief Minister has also directed the District Collectors to organize a special recruitment drive, conduct interviews, and complete the appointment process in five days.

The Telangana State government has given permission to employ 449 health staff, including 78 on a contract basis and 371 on an outsourced basis, to treat Covid-19 patients in various institutions across the state. The services will be provided for three months or until the real need is met, according to the order.

Assistant professors (anesthesia – 32), general medicine – 25), pulmonary medicine – 21), staff nurse 527, lab technicians 84, and civil assistant surgeons (anesthesia – 27), general medicine – 17), pulmonary medicine – 6 are among the latest hires.

The Telangana government also granted permission to fill contractual services through district selection committees headed by respective district collectors, as well as fill outsource services through already empanelled agencies.