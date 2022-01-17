KCR Cabinet Meeting on Lockdown, Night Curfew

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a cabinet meeting today in the wake of a spike in the number of COVID cases across the state.

The CM is expected to meet all the cabinet members at 2 pm today at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR will discuss the way forward and matters relating to the shutdown of educational institutions, work timings of malls and other establishments, not to mention the rumoured night curfew and lockdown which have been in place in other South Indian states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

It is known that on Sunday, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar declared that the government had decided to extend the Sankranti holidays for schools and colleges in the state till the end of this month (January 31).

KCR is expected to take some key decisions in the meeting with his cabinet ministers this afternoon.

