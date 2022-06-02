Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana launched 32 new judicial districts here on Thursday. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also participated in the virtual programme at High Court premises in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the launch function of 32 judicial districts co-terminus with revenue districts in Telangana, CJI Ramana said Telangana came into existence after a long and hard struggle. He stated that the initiatives are being taken to bring judiciary closure to the people. The CJI said the new courts were established to bridge this gap while adding it was the first time that so many courts were opened at the same time.

NV Ramana said the judiciary system is independent and it’s not a system that works for selfish motives of certain sections. Without referring to any particular section Justice Ramana said that “some friends” who do not have proper understanding of the legal system should know that the judiciary always works to uphold people’s democratic rights, always in accordance with the Constitution.

The CJI stated that the Telangana administration holds the judiciary in high esteem. “CM KCR had recognised the necessity for judicial growth for the state’s development,” the CJI remarked. Justice NV Ramana also proposed that the legal system make considerable use of IT services available in the country.

He also observed that there has been an increase in people deriving sadistic pleasure by misinterpreting court judgments in recent times. “All are friends to the judiciary as long as they don’t cross their limits. Sparing the ones who cross their limits is anti-constitutional. I request those friends to keep this in mind,'' the CJI said.

Several Judges from the high court, district judges and Telangana Minister for Law A Indrakaran Reddy were among those who attended the launch function. It may be recalled here that the state government had recently sanctioned the new courts and allotted land to them.

