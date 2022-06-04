Hyderabad: In the wake of opposition protests over the delay in the arrests of Jubilee Hills gang-rape case, the Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali asserted that no leniency will be shown to the culprits and state police are not under any pressure and culprits will not be spared. He was addressing the media persons after inaugurating the free vaccination camp for Hajj pilgrims at the Nampally Hajj House on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused are being produced in the Nampally court here. The Hyderabad CLUES team has gathered the details about the Innova car used in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case and is collecting other information related to the minor girl gangrape case. The police have not released any information related to the ownership of the seized car.

The medical examination of the victim girl has been completed and the investigation related samples have been sent to the State Forensic Laboratory. As part of the investigations into the high-profile Hyderabad gang-rape case, the police officials from Law and Order, Intelligence and West Zone wing held a meeting at the Jubilee Hills police station today.

The police officials are investigating the leakage of photos of the rape accused and victim girl. They are also checking how the BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao accessed the images related to the heinous crime.

In the meantime, the opposition Congress staged a protest against the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case. The members of Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a dharna in the city and questioned the delay in arresting all the five accused the rape of minor girl.

It may recalled here that on the evening of May 28, the accused sexually assauled the victim in an Innova car. The accused had agreed to drop the girl home after a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills where the victim and the accused attended the party. The accused left the pub in a vehicle and stopped midway and boarded another car. The attackers dropped the victim near the pub after sexually assaulting her.

Also Read: Telangana BJP Chief Sanjay Kumar Writes Open Letter to KCR Over Hyderabad Gangrape Case

On May 31, the victim’s father filed the case at a police station saying he suspected that his daughter had been molested and she was in a state of shock. On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.