Jr NTR Mobbed at Shankarpalli MRO Office, Pic Viral

Junior NTR made heads turn when he arrived at the Shankarpalli MRO's office in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

There was commotion when NTR came to the local tehsildar's office to check about a matter related to a land acquisition. NTR came there for registration of six and a half acres of land under Gopalapuram Revenue in Shankarpalli.

When NTR visited the MRO's office, the staff and those who came there for registration mobbed the actor and were making a beeline to take photos with Tarak. NTR displayed patience as each one took a selfie with him.

The photos of NTR are widely being shared on social media and went viral in no time.

As far as NTR movies are concerned, he is currently working on 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) directed by Rajamouli. The shooting of the talkie portions of the movie has already been completed. Two songs will are said to be shot in Ukraine. Soon, NTR will be going there with Ram Charan.

After RRR, NTR will be working on his 30th film under the direction of Koratala Shiva. He will also be appearing on a TV reality on Gemini TV.

