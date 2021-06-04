JNTU Postpones Engineering, Pharmacy Final Semester Exams

University Examinations: The university administrators have decided to postpone the exams. The exams were first scheduled to begin on the 14th of this month (June). But now, the exams are scheduled to begin on July 1st, and the results will be available on July 20th following the postponement.

Several tests have been rescheduled as a result of the Coronavirus. More examinations have been Cancelled. The engineering and pharmacy final semester examinations at JNTU have also been postponed as a result of this. Read on to know the complete details.

While many exams were rescheduled in the aftermath of Corona, others were canceled. However, JNTU's most recent engineering and pharmacy final semester tests were scheduled to begin on the 14th of this month.

Due to the spread of corona, and the lockdown, the exam had been postponed. In the aftermath of Corona, varsity authorities have made this decision.

The Project Works and Viva are currently being completed by the students. Depending on the conditions, exams will be conducted.

Officials at JNTU have decided to reschedule the examinations to July 1st. The university has over 40,000 final-year B. Tech and B. Pharmacy students. In the final semester, each subject has only three or four exams.

The officials want to finish the tests in the first week of July and announce the final results within 20 days.