JNTU Hyderabad Mulls Online Exams

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is getting ready to conduct the pending fourth-year first semester (end semester) paper of B.Tech courses through the online method.

The university to effect is in the process of purchasing software that will aid the authorities in conducting online exams.

Students will receive the question paper for the subject online, and they will be able to take the test at home using a laptop, desktop, or smartphone with an in-built camera.

Answers must be written on white paper, and photos of the response sheet must be uploaded to the website.

Students who are having problems with their laptop, tablet, cell phone, or internet access can contact the university as soon as possible, but at least two days before the test.

These students will be permitted to take the exam at the JNTU-H-affiliated Colleges closest to their residence.

The university will have faculty members observe the exam electronically to ensure there is no malpractice during the exam.

Each invigilator will have 10 to 15 students assigned to them, and they will be able to operate from home.

This online test will be held between May 20th and 24th, and students will be notified of the date at least 10 days prior to the exam. Students will have two hours to complete the exam and will have a choice of questions.

Previously, all of the fourth-year first semester exams were held, with the exception of one paper, due to the temporary closure of educational institutions in the last week of March due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

According to a leading news agency, a senior JNTU-H official said, “As one examination could not be held, we are unable to give the results. So, we are planning to hold the exam online and give the results. Based on the success of this online examination, it will be extended to the fourth-year second end semester examinations if the pandemic does not subside."