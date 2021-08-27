JNTU Hyderabad to Check Salary Status of Teachers Before Affiliation

Hyderabad: During the inspections of colleges for affiliation, the Telangana School Technical College Employees Association (TSTCEA) requested the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) to focus on the issue of pay disbursement to faculty members.

Before awarding affiliation to institutions within its jurisdiction, the association requested the JNTU-H to conduct a comprehensive physical check. Before extending the affiliation, it also asked the university to guarantee that the management would pay faculty salaries and dues.

TSTCEA president A Santhosh Kumar said in a letter to the university on Thursday that, "At least 69 colleges affiliated to the university have not been paying salaries regularly to their employees for the last 16 months. A few of them produced fake Form 16 and Form 26AS, while some college managements paid salaries to faculty and later retrieved the same."

He urged the university to focus on wage disbursement in the current inspections and scrutiny report, saying that an inquiry with every employee of the institutions was necessary.