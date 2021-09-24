ISO Certificate For Army College of Dental Sciences ACDS, Secunderabad

Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad was presented with ISO certificate 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO certificate 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System. The certificates were presented to Major General RK Singh, GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area & Chairman ACDS by Mr Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director, HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd.



A farewell ceremony was organized for Chairman of ACDS, Major General RK Singh on 23rd Sep 2021. It was under his chairmanship and guidance that the College attained a number of important achievements both academically and in infrastructure development. The top achievers in the University examination, winners in sports and cultural events were also felicitated during the function.



Dr S Subramanya Sharma, Principal, ACDS in his welcome address, informed the students about various projects undertaken for infrastructure development worth six (06) crores in the past two years under Chairmanship of Major General RK Singh, to include procurement of Mobile Dental Treatment Van, CBCT machine, Hospital Management Software System, Wi-Fi connection for the campus and proposed new PG block of 20000 square feet. He profusely thanked the Chairman for his guidance.



The Chairman, Major General RK Singh extolled the students to make use of the world class facilities at ACDS and work hard and become Quality Dental Doctors.