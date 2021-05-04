Isn't Link Road to CM KCR's Farmhouse Illegal? asks Etela

Hyderabad: Etela Rajender hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking if the link road to his farmhouse was not laid illegally across allocated and private lands, a day after he was dropped from the Council of Ministers over allegations of land encroachment.

Rajender, said that the chief minister was targeting him across all of the institutions under his influence. He, on the other hand, made it clear that he would not be intimidated.

"I am not scared by threats of arrests and cases. You have deployed hundreds of policemen around my house. Book whatever case you want to book against me. I will approach the court," he said.

Rajender denied encroaching on allocated lands in two villages in Medak district, saying he did nothing wrong and was willing to face an unbiased investigation into his properties, revenue, and businesses by a sitting judge rather than officials and committees under the chief minister.

Rajender pointed out that the investigators didn't even bother to ask them for clarification. "We neither took five paise assistance from the government nor took five kunta land," he said.

Officials' report against Rajender, he said, was full of lies. He said that he was not a director of Jamuna Hatcheries, which his wife and son operated. Jamuna was named Nitin's wife by the investigators in their report instead of naming her as my wife.

They are completely unaware of the mother-son relationship. Furthermore, the MRO, not the Collector, is the one who conducts the investigation and submits the report in such situations. He said that a team of officials from different agencies, as well as a large contingent of police and others, arrived in Atchampet village and instructed the villagers on what to say to the investigation team.

On April 30, the chief minister ordered an investigation into Rajender after some farmers in Medak district protested that he had encroached upon their allotted lands for his poultry farm. Rajender's health portfolio was taken away from him the next day by the chief minister. Rajender was removed from the cabinet on Sunday (May 2nd) after receiving a preliminary report from the Medak district collector indicating that 66 acres of assigned lands had been encroached upon.