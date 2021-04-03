IPL 2021 Matches In Hyderabad?

Will IPL matches be held in Hyderabad? Can the Hyderabadi audience go to the stadium to cheer the players? Yes, there are chances, it has emerged.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept Hyderabad and Indore as backup options. Now with the latest news that covid cases have climbed up in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared, "I am giving an indication of lockdown, but not announcing formally.” If things do not go as per plan and the COVID situation worsens in the state, then there is every chance of the Maha govt declaring a lockdown in the state.

However, the BCCI has given an assurance that the COVID would not affect the IPL schedules. It is known that Telangana IT Minister KTR tweeted to BCCI asking him to conduct IPL matches in Hyderabad as the city's COVID case count was low.