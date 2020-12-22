Instant Loan Firms In Hyderabad Raided After Techie Commits Suicide Over Harassement

HYDERABAD: On Monday, the city police raided offices of multiple instant loan firms. Due to the recent suicide case of Hyderabad techie, these raids were carried out. The software professional committed suicide after facing harassment from these instant loan companies.

Special teams were deployed who carried out simultaneous raids at four different offices. The offices were located at Gurugram and Hyderabad. The investigation revealed that the entire illegal operation was being carried out from Jakarta.

During the lockdown many such app based illegal instant loan companies grew rapidly. In the past week, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police received innumerable petitions and complaints by locals regarding harassment issues from these so called loan companies.

Hyderabad joint commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty said that their raid on the four offices revealed that at least 30 loan apps were being operated from these companies. The investigation procedure is being carried out to understand the working process of these companies and how they carry out their illegal operations.

According to the report by officials, their suspicion is that all this operation is being carried out from Jakarta, Indonesia. But it was way too soon to confirm anything.

Also Read: Money Lender's Harassment Drives Techie To Suicide In Kismatpur

The staffs under these four companies were responsible for calling and harassing people for payments. They manage the distribution of loans and also of getting the money back. They will call the people who took loans and harass them to pay it back soon. Even a delay of a few hours was not acceptable. These employees also call the family members of the defaulters and blackmail them.

These offices were located in Greenlands and Prakash Nagar. Police took many of the office persons into custody. Police alerted that apart from the 30 loan apps that these four companies were operating, there are several other apps out there. The apps and companies are spread all across India.