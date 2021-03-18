Insects in Paradise Biryani, Medipally Outlet Sealed

Paradise Hotel in Medipally was seized by Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation for their irresponsibility over not maintaining minimum hygiene in the food served to customers. Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the hotel.

On Tuesday, a customer ordered a Biryani and allegedly found some insects in the food which he was served. The customer reported to the manager but the hotel management did not give proper response. Then he approached the corporation with a complaint against the hotel.

Based on a complaint, the officials reached the hotel for food inspection and found that the hotel was not maintaining proper hygiene and preparing food fit for consumption. They seized the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.