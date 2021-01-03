Inebriated Congress Councilor Attacked Cops On New Year Eve

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police arrested a Congress Councilor on Saturday. The Corporator Arike Durgesh from Kokapet ward allegedly attacked the cops in drunken state. The incident took place on Friday after Durgesh was stopped by the cops for checking.

Durgesh was reportedly traveling in his Toyota Fortuner. At 3.30am on Friday Durgesh was traveling in his car and was about to pass the Kokapet checkpoint, where the police were carrying out drunken-driving checks. Durgesh got flustered and suddenly got down his car. He started shouting on the police officers. He abused them and questioned them for conducting the tests.

“The traffic police stopped Durgesh for checking and discovered he had consumed liquor more than permitted limit. On being asked to step out of the vehicle, he attacked the policemen on duty,” said SHO M Gangadhar.

The Narsingi police, Sub Inspector G Ramulu said that Durgesh has been charged with assault, causing public nuisance and charges under Motor vehicle Act for driving a vehicle with improper number-plate.

Durgesh wasn’t even driving his car. His driver was there with him. If anything, it would have been his driver who had to go through the Breathe test. “He was in an inebriated condition, but not driving the vehicle. He had a driver with him,” added Ramulu.