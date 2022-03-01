Indo-Ukrainian Couple Escape Just Before Invasion, Enter Wedlock In Hyderabad

Love is blind. This seems to be true for a Ukrainian girl Lyubov who exchanged vows with Prateek as per Hindu customs at a ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday at a time when conflict has engulfed her country.

An Indo-Ukrainian couple had fled the war-hit country to start a blissful life in Hyderabad city. They got married in Ukraine on February 23, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the troops to invade Lyubov’s country. The couple wanted to throw a reception for their families and friends but the Russian attack ruined their happy moments.

They reached Hyderabad and got into wedlock as per Hindu customs at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad. It was an intimate ceremony due to the worsening situation in her native country. Later, Prateek and Lyubov hosted a reception which was attended by the groom’s family and friends.