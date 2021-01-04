Indira Park, Vengal Rao park Hyderabad To Get A Makeover

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to give a makeover to city parks. Indira Park and Jalagam Vengal Rao Park will be renovated and transformed to be as good as international parks. These two are the most important parks of Hyderabad.

Jalagam Vengal Rao is a ten acres long park near Banjara Hills area and Indira Park that is spread across 60 acres is located near Lower tank Bund road. The Telangana state government has directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to appoint top architects and experts for the renovation process.

Thanks to numerous activities and games, Parks like NTR Gardens and Lumbini have a good number of people visiting it every day. NTR Gardens has a number of fun rides whereas Lumbini provides good facilities through the Buddha Purnima Project.

The reports have suggested that a five member GHMC committee has been set up. The park officials and experts will come up with the design, architectural structure and list other changes that are to be made. This list will be submitted to the committee. The members will then discuss and provide their decision by the end of January.

The state government is trying to renovate these city parks on par with international standards. This will attract more locals as well as tourists. The rejuvenation procedure will not affect plant and animal life.