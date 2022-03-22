India's Longest Tunnel in Hyderabad Soon

Hyderabad: India's longest tunnel route, linking Jubilee Hills Road 45 and Banjara Hills Road 12, maybe built shortly in the city of pearls.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will begin work on the proposed four-lane tunnel road that would connect KBR Park and NFCL Junction in Punjagutta. Shortly, the civic authorities will begin a feasibility study for the project.

The Telangana government is considering building a tunnel road to avoid chopping down trees in KBR Park as part of the Strategic Road Development (SRDP) Project. It should be mentioned that the government intended to launch an SRDP project at the park, which would require the destruction of 1,500 trees.

Several projects, including the flyover on Road No. 45, Mindspace Junction, Biodiversity Junction, and the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, have been built as part of the SRDP. Even the construction of the SRDP flyovers and cable-stayed bridge hasn't alleviated daily traffic congestion at multiple intersections on these road linkages between Punjagutta and Banjara Hills Road No 12.

The 9.5-kilometre Shyama Prasad Mukherjee tunnel, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, is now India's longest tunnel road.