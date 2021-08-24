Indian Children Can Take Covid Vaccine Soon, Says Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the Gandhi Hospital on Monday as a part of inspection. He further took treatment for a wound that he sustained on his head during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Kishan Reddy said that the Covid vaccines will be soon made available for children too. He stated that the ongoing vaccination exercise would be completed by December. He said that the Centre is all prepared to deal with any situation if at all there is a Covid third wave.

Kishan Reddy said that public health officials are taking care that every eligible individual gets vaccinated. The Centre instructed to provide vaccines to even those who do not have Aadhaar using their passport details, he added.

The Minister appreciated the hospital Superintendent M Raja Rao for rendering better services to the patients. Kishan Reddy said that as many as 1200 oxygen plants were established all over the country by the centre in which eight plants are functioning at Gandhi Hospital.

He added that the oxygen plants are provided to various hospitals under the PM CARES fund to prevent oxygen shortage. Kishan Reddy later visited the vaccination centres at Boudhnagar community hall, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Ameerpet, Don Bosco School in Erragadda and Navodhaya community hall in Gudimalkpur.