India’s Largest Cinema Screen At Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex To Open With Avatar 2

HYDERABAD: India's largest cinema screen is going to be unveiled in the City of Pearls on December 16. The screen is being set up at Prasad’s Multiplex and is stated to be not just the largest screen in India, but the tallest in the world as per reports in the TOI.

The mega projection screen is 64 feet in height and 101.6 feet in width.

The Assistant Manager of Prasads Multiplex shared a video of the giant screen.

The screen has been developed by StrongMDI, a 3D/2D projection screen manufacturer.

All speakers for the screen are from QSC Audio Products and for playback, Dolby CP950 sound processor will be used.

Installation of the mega screen has begun and a trial run might take place soon. The initial operations might start from November 24 to get the screen ready for its first premiere, which will be James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, scheduled to be released on December 16.

The second trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water was released recently and the underwater visuals in the movie are simply stunning. Fans are looking forward to seeing the spectacle soon on the large screen.

Check out the trailer here:

