Incessant Rains Ensure Good Monsoon in Telangana

Telangana has topped the normal cumulative monsoon rainfall of 720.5 mm (from June 1 to September 30), with 733.7 mm recorded on August 31, a full month before the current rainy season ends. On Tuesday, the rain continued to fall in several districts for the third day in a row, resulting in overflowing streams and irrigation projects filled with water.

On Tuesday, the state's average rainfall was 19.8mm, while the normal is 8.4mm. Twelve mandals, including Kuntala in Nirmal district, recorded over 100mm on Tuesday. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 31 this rainy season was 733.7 mm, a 24 percent increase over the usual rainfall of 592.7 mm for the same period. From 594 mandals, 99 mandals received large excess rainfall. Anyway, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected in several districts across the state on Wednesday.