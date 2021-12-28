IMD Sounds Yellow Alert in Telangana

On December 29 and 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day yellow alert for portions of the state, with night temperatures expected to drop to 11 degrees and mild to moderate rainfall.

Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, and Medak are among the districts on a two-day yellow alert.

Although the skies will remain clear, fog or mist is extremely likely to dominate in Hyderabad throughout the early hours. With temperatures ranging from 17 to 31 degrees Celsius, surface winds are anticipated to be southerly. Moderate rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Also Read: Hyderabad Numaish 2022 Doubtful Over Omicron?

Temperatures in the districts of Yousufguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Falaknuma, and Amberpet are expected to drop by two to four degrees the following Wednesday, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The minimum temperature in Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, Kapra, and Rajendranagar, on the fringes of the city, would range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature will most likely reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Even though nighttime temperatures in many Telangana districts are rising, a cold-wave-like situation persists in the northern regions. Sangareddy had the lowest minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.