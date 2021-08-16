IMD Issues Rain Alert in These Telangana Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in Telangana in the next 48 hours. It has been said that there is a possibility of widespread to isolated heavy rainfalls followed by thunder and lightning.

The Met Department officials said that the southwest monsoon movements over Telangana are weakening. With this, it is expected that the Telangana state will receive moderate rainfalls on Monday.

Though the temperatures in Telangana have been touching 35 degrees Celsius for the past few days, the announcement of rains by the IMD has given some relief to the people. However, the rain occurred in various parts of the state last night and it continued till Monday morning.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the maximum rainfall of 6.5 cm. Besides this, the IMD forecasts heavy rains in the eastern and northeastern districts of Telangana.

According to the Met Office, the rainfall will be 25 per cent above normal this season. It is more likely that Hyderabad and surrounding areas will receive light showers in the next 48 hours.