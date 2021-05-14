IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Medak And Vikarabad

Hyderabad: On May 14, 15, 16, and 17, the IMD issued a storm warning for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad, as well as 12 other Telangana districts, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated locations in all districts on May 16, according to the IMD bulletin.

The rain will be caused by a cyclonic circulation that is expected to form by May 15 over the south-east and the east-central Arabian Sea, according to the bulletin. It's the product of a low-pressure system and depression over the Lakshadweep Areas.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts on May 16th.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state received rains during the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Ibrahimpatnam (RR district), Golkonda (Hyderabad), Manchal, and Hayathnagar (both RR) received the most rainfall (in cm). Shadnagar received one centimetre of rain.