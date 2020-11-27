IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains In Hyderabad Due To Cyclone Nivar

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated that the cyclone nivar will further intensify which may lead to rainfall today and tomorrow in the twin cities of the Telangana capital. Hyderabad witnessed moderate rainfall this morning. After the cyclone hit the coastal belt, heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nalgonda too districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning saying that low-lying areas in some parts of southern districts of Telangana may get flooded. An orange alert has been issued in the districts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, and Khammam these districts are estimated to receive very heavy rainfall.

The district collectors of Yadadri and Nalgonda have advised farmers to take care of their harvest ready for procurement and asked the farmers not to bring cotton and paddy to the procurement centers today and tomorrow.

The temperature in Hyderabad dropped by at least five degrees on Thursday, apparently under the influence of Cyclone Nivar. According to officials of the IMD, the average maximum temperature recorded at Begumpet on Thursday was 25.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.