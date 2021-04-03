Tollywood Director Ram Gopal Varma is not the one to mince words when it comes to expressing his views. He is always grabbing the headlines with either his controversial remarks or sensational movies closer to reality.

On the one hand, he makes sensational films, on the other hand, he makes interesting comments in his own style on various political and thereby he manages to stay in the news for one reason or the other.

Now, RGV's latest remarks on TRS candidate contesting the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election in Nalgonda district of Telangana have gone viral. RGV stated that given a chance, he would vote for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in the Sagar by-election. Varma posted a video of Nomula Bhagat walking with a cheetah on his Twitter account.

Also, RGV likened Telangana CM KCR and minister KTR to tiger and lion. RGV said he liked Nomula Bhagath for taking a cheetah for a walk. The Nagarjuna Sagar by-election will be held on April 17. It is learned that recently, the TRS party announced Bhagath as its candidate for the upcoming elections.

Have a look at his tweets..

The candidate @BagathNomula says “VOTE FOR US, that is ME and TRS —WE WILL ROAR in NAGARJUNA SAGAR byelection and no other party can DAM us” —and me saying Not in world history I saw a candidate campaigning with a chained CHEETAH 😘😍💐💃 Hats off to #KCR and ⁦@KTRTRS⁩ pic.twitter.com/d9Tpu8ebMa — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 2, 2021

VAAMMO we know #KCR and @KTRTRS are TIGER and LION but I love this candidate @BagathNomula who is taking a CHEETAH for a walk ..If I had a VOTE I will vote for this REAL HERO on 17th by-election of Nagarjuna Sagar pic.twitter.com/sYETa51Zq0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 2, 2021

The by-election in Nagarjuna Sagar became inevitable following the untimely demise of Nomula Bhagat's father Nomula Narsimhaiya.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'De Company' web series, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was released recently and has received an impressive response from the audience.