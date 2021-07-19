Hyderabad's IT Firms to get Unlimited Power Supply

The Telangana government has decided to provide 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to the IT corridor in Cyberabad. This will be the region in Telangana state to enjoy 24×7 uninterrupted power supply. The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) decided to open two more switching stations.

The TSSPDCL is now constructing 33KV switching stations to assure continuous power supply in the prime region even if any IT business has an internal power outage. The Madhapur switching station, built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, is the first of its kind in the state.

Two new switching stations will be built at IIIT-Hyderabad and Nanakramguda. The primary goal of constructing these 33KV stations is to cover the entire IT corridor in Cyberabad. A senior TSSPDCL official told an English daily, “Works pertaining to installation of the two switching stations are progressing at a brisk pace. We expect them to be ready for inauguration within the month.”

While explaining the necessity of switching stations, he said that uninterrupted power will enhance the reputation of the state and also increase productivity in the IT companies. Earlier if any IT firm faced a power issue, the corporation had to stop power supply in the entire area to resolve the problem. But with the switching ,stations there will be no need to stop the power to the entire area and instead, localise it to the building that has a power problem, he said.

IT industry representatives applauded the TSSPDCL's decision, which will assist up to 1,200 small and medium-sized businesses in the IT corridor. There are about 6.5 lakh people employed in the area's IT and ITeS industries. “Continuous power supply will assist us in monitoring cost operations,” said Bharani Kumar, head of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). He stated that any technology-driven endeavor will benefit the sector.