Hyderabadis Throng Wine Stores To Buy Liquor After KCR Announces Telangana Lockdown

As soon as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced lockdown throughout the state, Wine Stores and liquor outlets in Hyderabad saw a huge rush of people thronging the stores to buy alcohol. It is known that Telangana CM has announced a lockdown from May 10 to May 22 in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The second wave has hit the country hard, particularly the southern states have been the worst hit. India's Vaccination Drive has hit a roadblock due to the short supply of vaccines.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already declared lockdown till May 24. The latest move in Telangana comes a day after KCR held a high-level meeting with PM Modi during which he is said to have discussed precautionary measures to stop the virus spread in the state.

The Telangana CM held a high-level meeting with his Cabinet today at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad before announcing lockdown. The latest reports coming in from Telangana's capital city-states that people are flocking wine stores around the city to stock up alcohol for the lockdown period.

