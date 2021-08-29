Hyderabadis, Rainy Days Ahead!

Hyderabad has been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city will receive showers for two more days. The area surrounding Biodiversity Park recorded the highest rainfall at 36.8mm on Saturday. The continuous rains has also been the cause of the temperatures to dip in the cit where the maximum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees celsius.

The IMD Hyderabad, Director said that " Clouds are moving from west to east throughout the country's southern half. As a result, Hyderabad and a few other Telangana districts will see light to moderate showers. A few areas may also see heavy rains. "

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, many localities in Hyderabad might receive rain between 2.5 mm and 15.6 mm till Sunday morning. The parts of Serilingampally and Rajendranagar may witness a downpour between 16mm and 64.5mm. For the next few days, maximum temperatures in the city may range from 30 to 32 degrees celsius, and the lowest temperatures ranging from 21 to 23 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, heavy rains were reported in various other districts across the state during the last two days. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts received up to 90 mm of rain on Saturday, with Khanapur in Khammam receiving the most at 95.5 mm.