Hyderabadis, Get Your Jab at Hitex Vaccination Drive on June 6

Hyderabad: From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Hitex Exhibition grounds in Madhapur will host a massive Covid vaccination distribution drive with the goal of reaching at least 40,000 people over the age of 18 in one day.

The major vaccination drive, which is being jointly conducted by Medicover Hospitals, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), will have 500 counters and slots available throughout the day for persons who have previously registered on the CoWIN app.

Individuals who have pre-registered must come to the Hitex Exhibition Grounds, scan a QR Code, and then proceed for vaccination. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will also be available.

"We believe that vaccination is the only solution under the current circumstances," stated Krishna Yedula, SCSC General Secretary. "We are hoping that the maximum number of people will benefit from this initiative."

Those interested in being vaccinated on Sunday must first register at the website and then register for a slot on the CoWin website. Call 6833-4455 for further information.