Hyderabadi Rapper Ruhaan Arshad of Miya Bhai Fame Quits Music As It's Haram in Islam

Hyderabadi rapper Ruhaan Arshad, best known for his hit song Miya Bhai, has announced his retirement from music, believing it to be 'haram' (forbidden) in Islam. He made this announcement earlier on his Youtube channel and thanked everyone.

Arshad took to his YouTube channel to announce the decision and said that he loved it until now. Music helped him a lot and was what made his career but now it is time to end it all here. He will not involve in any such thing. Music was his everything and basically, he depended on it for money but he will quit it and start a small business to earn money.

He made it clear that he was abandoning music, not YouTube, and he urged his fans to support him in his decision and assist him in determining what stuff is not prohibited. He also advised everyone who got inspiration from him.

Ruhaan Arshad got fame with his song, ‘Miya Bhai’ that was released in 2019.