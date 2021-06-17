Hyderabadi Job Aspirant Loses Rs1.5 Lakh to Fraudsters

A woman job aspirant was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakhs by fraudsters in Hyderabad. The woman is a resident of Falaknuma and she had uploaded her resume on a job portal. The fraudsters who targeted her had called her from an unidentified phone number.

They promised to get her a suitable job at a reputed software firm in Hyderabad. They demanded money to set up a job. The woman deposited the money into various bank accounts given by the fraudster and ended up getting cheated.

After realising that she was duped, the victim complained to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police. The police registered a case and are investigating.