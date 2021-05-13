Hyderabad: Youngster Kills Himself After Losing Job

cores of people have lost their jobs due to Covid and many companies have slashed the salaries of employees too. In a tragic incident, a young man died after he hanged himself in Hyderabad following depression over being jobless.

As per details available, M. Uday Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Lalaguda, worked at the administrative department in a private company. However, the company was forced to close down due to the pandemic, and he was reportedly laid off by the board.

He had remained at home for the past few months and went into depression after losing his job.

Police said, "His family members spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen." No suicide note had been found.

Lalaguda police registered a case and a probe is on. The body was taken to Gandhi Hospital's morgue for an autopsy.