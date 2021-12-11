Hyderabad: Youngster Caught Secretly Filming Woman's Bathing Video

Close on the heels of a case in which a cable technician took a private video of a woman was bathing in Banjara, another incident has come to light in Hyderabad.

According to police, a woman (35) living in Maganti Colony of Filmnagar was having a shower in the bathroom when she noticed that dilip, the son of the landlord, was taking videos on his cell phone. She immediately informed her family members.

The same thing was also taken up with the landlord, who defended his son saying he was innocent. The victim's husband lodged a police complaint. The Police have registered a case against Dilip and are investigating. FInally, the accused confessed to his crime saying during the investigation that he had been shooting videos of the woman bathing over the last three months.