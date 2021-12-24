Hyderabad Woman Throws Chilli Powder At Police To Help Murder-Accused Husband Escape
To aid her murder-accused husband's escape, a lady in Hyderabad throws chilli powder at the police.
In Hyderabad, a murder suspect's wife reportedly assaulted a Uttarakhand Police Special Task Force (STF) squad and a Telangana Police team with chilli powder. According to reports, the wife was attempting to help her husband flee. According to reports, the lady allegedly made a fake alert in the neighbourhood, claiming that police officers were harassing her.