Hyderabad Weather Report: Unseasonal Rains, Cold Makes City Shiver

Parts of Hyderabad received moderate rainfall in view of cyclone Nivar on Friday. The temperature dropped seven degrees below normal to 22.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature too dropped by three degrees Celsius below normal to 25.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 19.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius above normal, during this time of the year.

Moderate showers are expected on Saturday too. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hayathanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 5.3 mm till 6 pm, followed by Uppal (4.8 mm), Hasthinapuram (4.3 mm), and Bandlaguda (4.0 mm). Some areas like Alwal, Moulali, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Charminar, Monda Market received 1-23 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Districts like Warangal Rural, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nalgonda, and Wanaparthy too witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

According to IMD, Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Saturday.