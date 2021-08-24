Hyderabad University Entrance Test Hall Tickets 2021 Released; Check Date

Hyderabad University entrance test hall tickets: The hall ticket for the University of Hyderabad's entrance examinations in 2021 has been published. Candidates who have enrolled for the Hyderabad University entrance tests in 2021 can access their hall tickets at the link.

The entrance exams will take place between September 3 and September 5. Three sessions will be held for the exams. The first session will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., while the second and third sessions will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

How to download Hyderabad University hall ticket 2021:

This is the official website of Hyderabad University.

On the homepage, click on the "HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD" option.

On the screen, a new page will appear.

Login by entering your credentials.

On the screen, the admission card will appear.

Take a printout of the admissions card for future reference.