Hyderabad: Two Held for Printing and Circulating Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh

Hyderabad: Two persons were apprehended on Thursday by the Mirchowk police with the assistance of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) in connection with the alleged printing and circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes.

The duo were found printing and circulating the FICN of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations. The police seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused. Acting on credible information, the Mirchowk police and the Task Force nabbed Ansar and Imran from the MGBS bus station.



The arrested duo were identified as Syed Ansar (27) of Latur in Maharashtra and Shaik Imran (33) of Vattepally, Falaknuma. The prime suspect, Shekar of Karnataka, was absconding and efforts are being made to nab him.

The prime accused Shekar had bought a computer and a high end printer and was printing fake currency at his house in Hosur in Karnataka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Sai Chaitanya said.

“Shekar took Rs 8,000 and handed over fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 50,000 in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 to Ansar, who exchanged the entire bundle with Imran and collected Rs15,000 from him. The plan was to circulate it in the market and cheat traders,” the DCP said.



